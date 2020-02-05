Home

COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
Charles Balser
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
Burial
Following Services
Blakeley Cemetery
Blakeley, WV
Charles E. Balser Obituary

CHARLES E. BALSER, 83, of Spangler, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Christina Faye and Corey Allen Balser.
He was an active member of the Pond Gap Advent Christian Church and a UMWA member retired from Valley Camp Coal Company.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Norma Jean Balser, whom he loved dearly, sons, Eugene (Ramona) Balser, James (Joan) Balser, Wayne (Melissa) Balser, all of Pond Gap, Robert Lee (Tammy) Balser, Rick (Scarlet) Balser, of Mammoth, Danny (Margie) Balser of Hugheston, together they have 13 grandchildren, 28 great - grandchildren, two great - great - grandchildren and two on the way; two brothers and seven sisters, and a host of other family members and friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, with his grandson, Matt Balser, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Blakeley Cemetery, Blakeley.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent via www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Balser family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 5, 2020
