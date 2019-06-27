

CHARLES E. FERRELL, 73, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019.

He was born on April 27, 1946, in Charleston, to the late Ancel James and Dorothy Ferrell.

Charles was a Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War and recipient of the Purple Heart.

He also dedicated his time to the Toys for Tots program.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Sloan.

He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Cook and husband Aaron; brothers, Darrell Phelix and wife Sandra, Richard Phelix and wife Denisa; grandsons, Alex Botkin and Damien Jeffries; granddaughter, Julia Botkin; step-children, Jim Whittington, Tracey Whittington, Jeff Lyte, and Kelly Lyte.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 28, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.