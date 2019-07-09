CHARLES E. PLEMONS, a Christian. Charles died at home at the age of 96, on June, 14, 2019. He was born in Beverly, Randolph County, WV, on July 9, 1922. He was preceded in death by his wife and constant companion for 71 years, Rhuie, also parents, A. T. and Lou Edna Weese Plemons, and one sister Twlia F. Hewett.

He is survived by one sister Sylvia C. Gray of Elkins, WV and five children: Frances Plemons of Dunbar, WV, Marsha Cobb and her husband, C. David, of Hurricane, WV, Marshall Plemons and his wife Carol T. of Marietta, Ohio, Linda Plemons Buechler of Charleston, WV, Charlotte Queen and her husband, Mark, of Beckley, WV.

Ten Grandchildren: Stewart Plemons (Melissa), Anne Brown (John), Rachel Cobb, Amanda Cobb, Jessica Parsons (Steve), Grant Plemons (Kelli), Michael Buechler, Joshua Angus, Annie Parlock (Phil), Clark Queen and fifteen great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on July 13, at 1 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, 425 Barkwill St., St. Marys, West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cameroon Baptist Seminary. Please make checks payable to Dr. Manfred Brauch, 929 Jefferson Way, West Chester, Pa. 19380. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 9 to July 11, 2019