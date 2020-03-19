Home

Charles Earnest Browning

Charles Earnest Browning Obituary
CHARLES EARNEST "CHUCK" BROWNING, 60, of Seth, passed away on March 8, 2020, surrounded by family.
Chuck was an original member of the South Central Chapter of the Brothers of the Wheel MC.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Browning; his mother, Stella Browning Stollings; and stepfather, Donald Stollings.
Chuck is survived by his companion, Katherine McCormick of Seth; son, Jason (Meagan) Blosser of Alum Creek; sister, Pam (James) Parsons of Alum Creek; a brother, Steve (Emma) Browning of Hurricane; stepchildren, Jeremy McCormick, Sarah Niday and Heather Hendersen, all of Seth. He had 10 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the Browning family.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 19, 2020
