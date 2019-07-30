|
CHARLES EDWARD HARPER III, 40, of Nitro, passed away as a result from injuries in an auto accident on Saturday July 27, 2019. He was a 1998 graduate of Poca High School. He attended Marshall University. Charles was a proud member of the Marching Thunder Band. He was raised in the Christian Faith and was faithful to serve the Lord in the Bus Ministry at the Landmark Baptist Church.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Harper Jr.; grandparents, Charles E. and Kathleen Harper, and Edward & Theo Null.
Charles is survived by his mother, Mary Diane Harper; sisters, Tina Russell of Poca, Tyra Moore (Jeff) of Poca; two nieces, two nephews, two great nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.
Bubbles was loved and accepted by her special group of friends in Huntington and her family.
Services will be Thursday, August 1, at 7 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 2002-20th St. Nitro, WV 25143, with Bron Walker officiating. Visitation will be 2-hours prior to the services at the Funeral Home on Thursday August 1.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium is serving the Harper family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019