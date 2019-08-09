|
|
CHARLES EUGENE "CHUCK" PETTRY JR., died on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, following a long illness, at age 72.
He is survived by his sons, Charles Pettry of Los Angeles, Calif., Michael Benjamin Pettry of New York, N.Y.; his first wife, Diana Hudnall Cordray of Alexandria, Va.; step-sons, Adam Smith of Winston Salem, N.C., and Jack Harless of Washington, D.C.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise Kelly; his father, Charles Eugene Pettry Sr.; his brother, Mark Carlton Pettry; and his second wife, Kimberly Smith-Pettry.
Born in 1947 and raised in Kanawha City, he was a life-long resident of Charleston. Mr. Pettry attended Charleston Catholic High School, where he was a starting basketball and baseball player and National Merit Finalist. He graduated Pi Gamma Mu from Morris Harvey College in 1969 with a degree in Political Science, where he was also a member of the Crew Team, and from WVU College of Law, Colson Hall, in 1972 with a Doctor in Jurisprudence.
Mr. Pettry was primarily known for his work in the Kanawha County Prosecutor's office, the WV Attorney General's office, and then for his work in private practice, for which he served the remainder of his career. Mr. Pettry was also known for his avid love of fishing along the Greenbrier River, hunting, and sports.
The family is holding a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday August 10, at their beloved river cabin outside of Hinton, at Lot 7, Magnolia Lane on Camp Lightfoot Road.
