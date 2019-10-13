|
|
CHARLES F. McDERMOTT, 93, of Oklahoma City, Okla., died October 4, 2019, at his home.
Charles, known as Chuck to most, was born in Grafton, W.Va., to Coy and Reba (Lake) McDermott on February 20, 1926. He had a happy childhood in Grafton and began dating Betty Jo McAvoy, the love of his life, in high school. He briefly attended WV University before joining the Navy during WWII. When he came home from the War he worked in a series of jobs / businesses including owning a restaurant and partnering in a construction business. He married and had four children in quick succession, living in one of the houses that he built. He graduated from Morris Harvey College (now University of Charleston). He began working for the State of WV as an auditor and rose to Assistant Director of the Public Welfare Department. He moved his family to Oklahoma in 1968 to join OKDHS where he rose to the position of Deputy Director. He was on the forefront of automation of state welfare systems, consulting with most of the 50 states on implementing automation of payment, food stamps and client support systems.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Jo; and his son-in-law.
He is survived by his four children, Jo, Bruce (Pam), Patrick, and Ann McDermott, all of OKC, as well as his grandchildren, Simon, Candice, Ted, Carrie, Isaac, Aaron, Adam, Jacob, Charles, Justin and Jay, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a future date and internment will be in the WV National Cemetery in Grafton, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Taylor County Library, 200 Beech St., Grafton, WV 26354 or Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 26307, Oklahoma City, OK 73126.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 13, 2019