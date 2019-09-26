|
|
CHARLES "BUCK" FISHER, 72, of Charleston, passed away September 23, 2019.
Buck was a Block and Brick Mason, he was a family man and enjoyed his animals.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Howard and Mabel Fisher; wife, Sue Fisher; son, Chris Fisher; granddaughter, Ashley Fisher; brothers, Robert, Clarence and Howard Fisher Jr.; sister, Shirley Hudson.
Surviving are children, Chuck Fisher Jr, and wife Diana, Kevin Fisher and wife Jessica, Dreama Lupson and husband Tim and Carla Boggess; brothers, Earl and Darrell Fisher; sisters, Frances Oldham and Phyllis Flinner; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Preacher Anthony Elmore officiating. Burial will follow in Fisher Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Fisher Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 26, 2019