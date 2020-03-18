|
CHARLES FRANKLIN SAUNDERS, 87, of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away March 16th, 2020.
He was born the son of the late Ernest Emitt and Icey Summers Saunders.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mildred Marie Cavender Saunders. Also surviving are two daughters, Penny Price and Candy Saunders of Cross Lanes; two sons, Charles Scott (Melodie) Saunders of Cross Lanes and Samuel (Evie) Saunders of Fairmont; six grandchildren, January (Will) Gilbert; Ryan Burdette; Jannemarie; Caralynne (Ryan) Raynes; Samra Saunders and Lauren Grace Burdette; three great - grandchildren, Brooklyn Bowen; Bella Gilbert, Liam Jalicic; and a host of family and friends.
He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Charles Damian Price, and grandson G.W. Burdette.
He started plumbing in the 8th grade and made a career of it working for his self. He was also an inspector for the City of Charleston for 10 years. He was a Korean War Veteran and a member of the Pipefitters Union Local 625. Charles enjoyed making his wife and children happy, he loved to hunt and fish and loved working in his garden and helping others.
Services will be private due to the precautions being taken for the COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home in Cross Lanes, WV, is in charge of arrangements.
Interment will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 18, 2020