Rozelle Johnson Funeral Service
229 S Rangeline Road
Anderson, IN 46015
(765) 643-7474
Charles Gates Obituary

CHARLES RICHARD "RICK" GATES, 72, of Alexandria, died January 3, 2020 at Community Hospital after an extended illness.
Rick was born January 6, 1947 in Charleston, West Virginia. He was the son of Charles R. Gates and Alma Laura (Pritt) Johnson. He graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1965. He was a pipefitter and plumber 53 years before retiring.
He was a member of Alexandria First Baptist Church in Alexandria; Frankton and Daleville Masonic Lodges; Daleville Order of the Eastern Star; Indianapolis Valley of the Scottish Rite; president of the Munseetown Federal Credit Union and Plumbers and Steam Fitter's Union # 440.
Rick is survived by his wife, Brenda Joyce (Knapp) Gates of Alexandria whom he married September 2, 1967 in Cedar Grove, West Virginia; son, Roderick (Amy) Gates; daughter, Sarah (Robert) Haley; sister, Judy (Wayne) Davis; sister-in-law, Glenda Gates; five grandchildren, Jacob, Brenna, Lily, Ben and Evan; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Fred Gates, sisters, Shirley Stapleton and Barbara Brake and a grandson, Toby Baker.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with Pastor Michael Deutsch of First Baptist Church in Alexandria officiating.
Burial will follow at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, two hours prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be given to Alexandria First Baptist Church Building Fund.
Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 7, 2020
