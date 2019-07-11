CHARLES H. CURRY, was ushered through Heaven's gates Tuesday July 9, 2019 after a short illness.

He was a lifelong resident of Madison, (Boone County) WV. He was the son of the late Earl and Lottie Curry of Madison. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 Years Margaret (Goff).

Charlie was a retired surface Coal Miner. He was very proud of his profession and loved to talk about mining coal and his love for Antique Cars. He was known for his infectious laugh and was always ready with a humorous story.

He truly is one in a million!

In addition to his wife he is survived by his loving children; Tami Wheeles of Florida; Rick (Carolyn) Dillon of Madison WV; Gary (Debi) Dillon, of Tennessee; Connie Lauchman of Pennsylvania; Teresa (Jeff) Green of Racine WV. A brother David (Georgia) Curry of Texas; sister Peggy Whitlach of North Carolina; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Handley Funeral Home Danville, WV at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12 with Pastor Ray Barker officiating. Interment will be immediately after service at Memory Gardens in Madison.

Visitation will be from 10:00 til 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 11 to July 13, 2019