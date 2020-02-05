|
|
CHARLES H. "CHUCK" MASH, 72, of St. Albans, passed away January 30, 2020.
He was born May 26, 1947, in St. Albans, the son of Merrill and Margaret Mash. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brian Mash; brother, Ralph Mash; and granddaughter, Kathern.
Chuck was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Rose; children, Charles Ray Mash (Vada), Kathy Mash, Patricia Hedrick (Chuck); grandchildren, Susie Mash Owens (Chad), Mac Hedrick, and Zac Hedrick; great-grandchildren, Hayden, and Harley Owens; sisters, Helen Walborn (Ted), Lou Fisher (Byron), and Carol Parsons; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Celebration of Chuck's life will be Friday, February 7, at 12 p.m., at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 5, 2020