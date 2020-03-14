|
CHARLES "CHARLIE" HARPER, 72, of Napier, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, peacefully at home after a nine-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Charlie was born on September 28, 1947, in Weston, to Charles Dale "Cap" Harper and Audra Belle (Krafft) Harper. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by two infant stillborn sons from his first marriage to the former Mattie Singleton; a sister, Alice Carol Hickman of Ohio; his maternal grandparents, Davis and Carrie Krafft of Falls Mill; and paternal grandparents, Dale and Sarah Harper of Webster County.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen of Napier; a daughter, Danelle and husband John Martin of Elkins; a son, Daniel "Danny" and wife Jessica Harper of Napier. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Camden, Jocelyn and Hannah Martin of Elkins and Trevor Harper of Napier. Charlie has two surviving brothers, Ronnie and wife Helen of Heaters, Michael and wife Bonnie of Heaters. He is also survived by an uncle and aunt, Audie and Lois Krafft of Parkersburg; his mother-in-law, Martha Taylor of Napier; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and cousins.
Charlie was a born again Christian. He attended the former Napier United Methodist Church before Alzheimer's prevented him from going to church.
Charlie graduated from Sutton High School with the class of 1965. He also served his country for six years in the Army National Guard and Reserves.
In 1967, Charlie became a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in local union #71 in Ohio. In 1971, he transferred to local union # 596 in Clarksburg. In 1981, Charlie and four partners formed a company called Mid-State Mechanical Inc. in Anmoore. In 1995, through retirement and buy-out, Charlie became the sole owner of this company until his retirement in 2012. Charlie's company did HVAC, electrical, and plumbing work, covering mostly the central and northern parts of West Virginia. His company completed work on schools such as Robert C. Byrd, Brook High School, Doddridge High, Bridgeport Middle and Johnson Elementary in Harrison County, Hacker Valley Elementary and Stonewall Resort in Lewis County.
Charlie was a 53-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was very proud of his work accomplishments and very loyal to his union. Charlie was a member of the National Electrical Contractors Association, Construction Employers Association and a member of the apprentice selection committee.
Charlie also served two terms, for a total of six years, as a member of the board of directors at United Hospital Center. He was a past member of the Central West Virginia Beekeepers Association and West Virginia State Beekeepers Association.
Charlie's hobbies included hunting, gardening, beekeeping and playing volleyball. Of all the things Charlie was a part of, he considered his family to be his greatest and most prized possession. He valued time spent with his family. He reminisced about all of the times he spent with great uncles and aunts growing up and the life lessons he learned. He especially valued his time he spent with his grandfather, Davis Krafft. Davis taught him how to hunt and lots of life skills.
Charlie dealt with the Alzheimer's just like he faced every other challenge in his life, with strength, dignity and courage. In lieu of flowers, it would be Charlie's wish to make a donation to the Alzheimer's Research Department at West Virginia University in his memory. If it could help find a cure to prevent another person or family not to endure what he did, then that would be what Charlie would want. You can send your donation to West Virginia Neuroscience Institute, 8 Medical Park Drive, Morgantown, West Virginia 26505. Please send your donation to the attention of Laura McCall, or mail your donation to Karen Harper, 196 Curry Ridge Road, Napier, WV 26631. On your check, on the memo section, please specify for research only.
The family would like to thank the following caregivers who helped take care of Charlie, Angie Fincham, Van Carr, Teresa Vaughan and Kristan Frame. A special thank you to his longest caregiver, Martha Cochran. Also a special thank you to the following hospice nurses, who cared for Charlie during his illness, Debbie Powell, Kim Davis, Heather Minnich and Cheryl Carpenter and the social workers, and Rick Price, pastor for hospice for his visits.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Gassaway Baptist Church, with Reverend Earl Cayton and Pastor Rick Price officiating. Interment will be in the Falls Mill / Bosley Cemetery, Curry Ridge.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Gassaway Baptist Church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 14, 2020