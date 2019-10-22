|
|
|
CHARLES TANDY JONES, 101, of Charleston, WV died on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2 p.m.,at the St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston.
Friends may call at Port Amherst, 2 Port Amherst Drive, Charleston on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019