Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tyree Funeral Home Inc
999 Jones Ave
Oak Hill, WV 25901
(304) 469-3351
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Jones

Send Flowers
Charles Jones Obituary
CHARLES TANDY JONES, 101, of Charleston, WV died on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2 p.m.,at the St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston.
Friends may call at Port Amherst, 2 Port Amherst Drive, Charleston on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries