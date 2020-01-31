|
|
CHARLES KEITH ASBURY, 37 of Charleston, passed away January 27, 2020, from injuries received in a Motor Vehicle Accident. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator, currently employed by Pro-Contracting. Everyone will miss his smile, it would light up a room.
Preceding him in death was his grandfather, Dola Harmon; grandparents, Charlie and Thelma Asbury.
Surviving are his loving children, Alexa and Jaxon Asbury; mother, Kathy Asbury; father and companion, Larry Asbury and Sandy Skeens; sister, Tara Tharp and husband Chris; grandmother, Pearl Harmon; nephew, Tanner Raines, and niece, Makenzie Raines. Also surviving are several friends and extended family who are also left to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Rev. J.J. Layne and Rev. Travis Asbury officiating. Visitation with the family will be two hours prior to services, also on Saturday. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Asbury Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020