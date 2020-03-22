|
|
Charles Kenneth Butler
CHARLES KENNETH BUTLER, 80, of Charleston, passed away on March 16, 2020.
Ken retired from Sharp Inc. with 39 years of service.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Deanna G. Butler; daughter: Denise Blankenship; sister: Louvinia White of Spencer; special aunt: Myrtle Jett; nephew: Wayne Butler (Fonda); great-nephews: Ronnie, Anthony, and Matthew; one great-great-nephew: Hunter; niece: Sharon Silva (Harold); great-nieces: Megan, Haley, Gabrielle; three great-great-nieces: Bella, Lilly and Aurora; great-great-nephew: Isaiah.
Honoring Ken's wishes, he will be cremated.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Jaime Pennington, Karen Morrison, and the Staff and Nurses at CAMC Memorial.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Ken's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020