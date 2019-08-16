|
CHARLES L. "CHUCK" CRAWFORD, 82, of St. Albans, W.Va., and Louisville, Ky., passed away on August 4, 2019, in Louisville.
He was born in Oak Hill, W.Va., on August 1, 1937, to the late Charles Owen Crawford and Edith Anne (Rippetoe) Crawford. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Anne Rippetoe (Crawford) Andrews.
Chuck graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He also had lifelong interests in linguistics, music, literature, history, railroading, and humor. He had a great love for cats and dogs.
He was employed by Union Carbide and by the John Amos Power Plant as a systems designer. He was a member of the Lions Club, the Instrument Society of America, and served as a volunteer for many steam train excursions. He was known for his kindness and generosity towards anyone he might discover was in need. He assisted friends and acquaintances with writing and editing. This writer wishes he was here to make corrections on this!
He is survived by his sister, Carol Anderson (Andy) of Louisville; brother-in-law, Donald Andrews of Scott Depot, W.Va.; nieces, Donna Jurgens (Tony) of Walnut Creek, Calif., and Jenny Ellis (Larry) of St Albans; nephew, Ned Anderson (Heather) of Louisville; great nephews, Luke Ellis, Caleb Ellis, and Nicholas Jurgens; and great niece Alexandra Jurgens.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, August 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with a memorial service from 7:30 to 8 p.m. at Don Andrews' residence at Belleaire at Devonshire, 5 Bexley Drive, Scott Depot WV 25560, in the Putnam room.
Chuck's ashes will be placed in the memorial garden at Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church in Louisville at a later date.
