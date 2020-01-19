|
|
Charles L. King
CHARLES L. "CHUCK" KING, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at home.
He was an Army veteran of Vietnam and a member of the Huntington, WV IBEW #317 Union. He was retired from Irby Construction Co. as a Regional Safety Manager.
He was born June 17, 1948, in Kanawha County.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles C. "Charlie" King, and mother, Catherine Pauley King.
Chuck is survived by longtime companion, Violet Moore of St. Albans; his sister, Carolyn Kaye Arbaugh of Carroll, Ohio; daughter, Kimberly Saunders of Leon; son, Jeff King of St. Albans; grandchildren, Morgan Saunders, Carson Saunders and Ava King.
A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, January 21, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 2002 20th St., Nitro, with Pastor Jerry Marvin Arbaugh officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon with service following.
Honoring Chuck's wishes, he will be cremated and his cremated remains will be buried next to his mother and father at the Pine Grove Cemetery, MacCorkle, W.Va., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations to Hospice, 1606 Kan. Blvd., Charleston, WV 25387.
The family would like to say "thank you" to friends and family for their support during this difficult time.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W.Va., is serving the King family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020