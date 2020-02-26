Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
View Map

Charles Lewis Mynes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Lewis Mynes Obituary
CHARLES LEWIS MYNES, 85, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 24, 2020, at The Village at Riverview in Barboursville.
He retired from the West Virginia Department of Employment Security. He was a member of the Kanawha City Church of Christ where he served as a deacon.
Charles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dora; daughter, Elizabeth (Gordon) Ingold of Charleston; and grandchildren, Nick, Jack and Catherine Ingold.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Minister Joseph Watts and Gordon Ingold officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -