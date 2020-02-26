|
CHARLES LEWIS MYNES, 85, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 24, 2020, at The Village at Riverview in Barboursville.
He retired from the West Virginia Department of Employment Security. He was a member of the Kanawha City Church of Christ where he served as a deacon.
Charles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dora; daughter, Elizabeth (Gordon) Ingold of Charleston; and grandchildren, Nick, Jack and Catherine Ingold.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Minister Joseph Watts and Gordon Ingold officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 26, 2020