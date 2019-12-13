|
CHARLES LEWIS "PETE" PAULEY, of Sumerco, was born October 26, 1938, and passed away December 10, 2019, at the age of 81 years, 1 month and 14 days.
He was the son of the late Earl and Elsie Pauley. Upon his mother's death during childbirth, he was raised by the late Kelly and Opal Smith. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Argiro "Ruby" Pauley; three sisters, Betty Nida, Corrine Brumfield, Doris Miller; and three brothers, Bill Pauley, Lawrence Pauley and Roger Pauley. He was a 1956 graduate of Hamlin High School and retired from the U.S Air Force after 20 years of service. He was a member of Hamlin Baptist Church and he also attended Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek.
He is survived by his three children, Charles Pauley Jr., Karen Pauley and Keith Pauley; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dovetta White, Bonnie Wise; and two brothers, Kenneth Jim Smith and Danny Pauley.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 16, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Frankie Chapman, Pastor Jim Caldwell and Pastor David Burch officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, with Military Graveside Rites. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 13, 2019