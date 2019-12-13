Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-3111
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Pauley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Lewis "Pete" Pauley


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Lewis "Pete" Pauley Obituary
CHARLES LEWIS "PETE" PAULEY, of Sumerco, was born October 26, 1938, and passed away December 10, 2019, at the age of 81 years, 1 month and 14 days.
He was the son of the late Earl and Elsie Pauley. Upon his mother's death during childbirth, he was raised by the late Kelly and Opal Smith. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Argiro "Ruby" Pauley; three sisters, Betty Nida, Corrine Brumfield, Doris Miller; and three brothers, Bill Pauley, Lawrence Pauley and Roger Pauley. He was a 1956 graduate of Hamlin High School and retired from the U.S Air Force after 20 years of service. He was a member of Hamlin Baptist Church and he also attended Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek.
He is survived by his three children, Charles Pauley Jr., Karen Pauley and Keith Pauley; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dovetta White, Bonnie Wise; and two brothers, Kenneth Jim Smith and Danny Pauley.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 16, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Frankie Chapman, Pastor Jim Caldwell and Pastor David Burch officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, with Military Graveside Rites. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -