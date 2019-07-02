CHARLES "CHARLEY BROWN" LOVEJOY, 66, of Low Gap, passed away on June 26, 2019.

He was born March 3, 1953 in Madison, WV. He was a disabled coal miner from Eastern Association where he was known as Squidly.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Georgia Lovejoy; and his daughter Jennifer Ann Lovejoy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Linda Lovejoy; his daughter, Wendy Asbury and son-in-law Jonathan Asbury; three grandchildren, Alexus Asbury,Ty Asbury, and Luke Asbury; four brothers, Fred Rick Lovejoy of Foster, Roger Lovejoy of Uneeda, Leonard Lovejoy of Ohio, and Eddie Lovejoy of Ohio; and two sisters, Sandra Lovejoy Wilson of Virginia and Robin Brister of Texas.

There will be no service due to his final wishes.

Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.