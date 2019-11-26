|
CHARLES LOWELL JARRELL, 85, of Charleston, W.Va., son of the late Ernest and Sylvia Webb Jarrell, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
He was born in Sundial, W.Va., on March 25, 1934. He was a graduate of Morris Harvey College with a degree in business, Rutgers University School of Banking, and Northwestern University with a Master's degree in business.
Charlie worked as Sr. Vice-President of Kanawha Banking and Trust, Sr. Vice-President of City National Bank and had also had worked for the Law River Company, LLC. He was a previous member of the Southridge Church of God where he served as church treasurer, van driver and had served on several church boards. He was currently a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston.
Charlie was a mason, served for years with the United Way, American Red Cross, Manna Meals, Herscher Foundation and other community organizations. Charlie was best known for his always optimistic outlook, kind words of encouragement, giving nature, willingness to help anyone and being the best husband and father ever.
He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Shirley Williamson Jarrell, who passed away in 2015, and a brother, Bob Jarrell.
Surviving, daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Ben Amerson of Sandersville, Ga.; son, Kevin Jarrell of Charleston, S.C.; brother, Glen Jarrell; sisters, Katherine Roberts, Shirley Godin, Patty Helvey, Amy Workman, June Simmons.
Service will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee Street West, Charleston, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 510 Maryland Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 26, 2019