CHARLES MARVIN McDOWELLE, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with illness. He was 67 years old.
Charles was born in Hinton to the late Orlando James McDowelle and Elva Jean (Haynes) McDowelle. Charles was born a twin with his late
brother, Clifford Michael McDowelle. He was one of four brothers. Charles second oldest brother, Willam Buckner McDowelle, passed away in 2017.
Charles spent many years working in the law enforcement field, starting as a Hinton Police Officer, WV Conservation Officer, and later in life, a Forensic Investigator at the WV Medical Examiner's Office.
Charles loved life, family and and his friends.
He is survived by his brother, James Orlando McDowelle, North Carolina; his daughter, Crystal Dotson, son-in-law, Jackson Dotson, granddaughter, Abigail Dotson, daughter, Chelsey Lilly, son-in-law Jackson Lilly, all of West Virginia, and beloved nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Nation Kidney Association.
Let's Go Mountaineers!
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 5, 2019