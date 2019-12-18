|
CHARLES "CHARLIE" MOORE, 78, of Winfield, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
He was born in Winfield to the late James and Laura Moore. He was also preceded in death by his sons, Scott and Greg Moore; sisters, Cora Dozier and Mable Perry; and brothers, Earl, Don, Arley and Claude Moore.
Charlie was retired from Monsanto. He coached little league baseball for many years and was an avid Winfield High School Booster. He also loved to trade horses.
Surviving are his loving wife, Carsie "Kitty" Moore of Winfield; son, Brian Moore of Philadelphia; sisters, Barbara Finley (Paul) of Huntington and Ruth Eggleton of Ohio; brothers, Frank Moore of Parkersburg and Wayne Moore (Karen) of Winfield; and many other extended family and friends.
