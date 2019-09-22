|
|
Mr. CHARLES R. SHANK, 82, of St. Albans, passed away September 21, 2019, in the Hubbard Hospice House West.
Charles in a member of Teamsters Local #175 and the Nitro Church of God. He also enjoyed taking care of the grounds at Rippling Waters Campground.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Shank; son, Steven Scott Shank; daughter, Cathy Shank; and sister, Beulah Parsons.
Charles is survived by his three children, Danny and wife Kathy Shank, Joe Shank, and Kim and husband Dana Haynes, all of St. Albans; brother, Jackie Shank of Winfield; sister, Helen Fox of Eleanor; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to say a special thank you to all his Rippling Waters family.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Charles Shank will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastors Arley Cravens and Dave McCormick officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, W.Va., is serving the Shank Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019