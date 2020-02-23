Home

O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Charles Ray Johnson


1989 - 2020
Charles Ray Johnson Obituary

CHARLES RAY JOHNSON, 30, of Powellton, died February 16, 2020. Charlie was born March 24, 1989, to his surviving parents, Tommy and Susan Clough Johnson of Powellton.
Charlie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nona and George Johnson, and Frank and Joyce Johnson.
He is survived by his sisters, Tammy Hess and Angie Johnson; brother, Tommy Johnson II; his nieces, Adrian, Kaeleigh, Bristol, Shayleigh, and Brooke; nephews, William, Tommy, and Hunter.
Charlie was a very loved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the most selfless person you could meet, and he never met a stranger. He was an avid outdoorsman, and never turned down an adventure.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Joe Darlington officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, February 24, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020
