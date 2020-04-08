Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
304-562-9711
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Culloden Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Rayburn Hager


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

CHARLES RAYBURN HAGER, 87, of Culloden, passed away at home Sunday, April 5, 2020.
He was a retired Iron Worker and enjoyed the outdoors. He was a Baptist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Cloene Hager; sister, Eleonor Jones; and stepson, Mark Ryan.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Hager; daughter, Pam (Rick) Estes of Hurricane; son, Mark Hager of St. Louis; stepdaughter, Marilyn Preston of Tornado; six grandchildren; five great - grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, a private graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, at Culloden Cemetery.
Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Hager Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries