Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
St. Albans, WV
CHARLES S. COBB, 86, of St. Albans, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
He was born in Danville, WV, to the late Charles Andrew and Merlie May Miller Cobb. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Everett Cobb.
Charles was retired from Union Carbide Corp., Tech Center, South Charleston, WV. He attended Grace Baptist Temple, St. Albans, WV. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Korean War. During his time in the service, he helped develop Rocket Launchers.
Surviving are his loving wife of over 65 years, Doris S. Cobb; daughter, Delenda "De" Courtwright (Kerry) of Lancaster, KY; son, Mark Cobb (Sandy) of Bridgeport, WV; grandchildren, Hannah Stewart and Ryan Cobb; sister, Jane High of Texas; brother, Harold Cobb of Buckhannon, WV. Also several nieces, nephews and a host of close friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 16, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, WV, with Dr. Glenn Mathews, Rev. Brian Dean and Rev. Bobby Goldsburg officiating. Entombment will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV, with Military Honors.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Grace Baptist Temple, In Memory Of Charles S. Cobb, 1901 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Charles's tribute page at bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave. St. Albans, WV
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
