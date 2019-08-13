|
CHARLES SAMUEL "SAM" MEEKS, 42, of Gallipolis Ferry, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at home.
A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 15, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Rev. Daniel Goodman officiating. Burial will follow at Meeks Family Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Thursday, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019