Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
1976 - 2019
Charles Samuel "Sam" Meeks Obituary
CHARLES SAMUEL "SAM" MEEKS, 42, of Gallipolis Ferry, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at home.
A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 15, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Rev. Daniel Goodman officiating. Burial will follow at Meeks Family Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Thursday, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
