Charles "Skip" Seasor Jr.

CHARLES "SKIP" SEASOR JR., 84, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.
He was born at Kayford, W.Va., and was the son of Charles and Goldie Seasor.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry; sisters, Betty Cox and Ann Canterbury.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; four sons, Doug, Larry, Curt and Jeff; daughter, Debbie; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother, Cledith; sisters, Juanita Stevens, Gloria Preece and Shirley Hicks, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019
