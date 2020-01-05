|
|
CHARLES E. "EDDIE" SNODGRASS SR., 79, of Charleston, went to be with the Lord, January 4, 2020.
He was born January 28, 1940, in West Chester, Ohio, to the late Ezra B. "Jack" and Evelyn "Kitty" Schwartz Snodgrass. In addition to his parents, Ed was also preceded in death by brothers, David L., Donald G. "Don," and Jackie L. Snodgrass.
He was the owner/manager of Ed's All Clean Disposal Service. Eddie was a member and former deacon of Cathedral of Prayer Southern Baptist Church, member of Kanawha #20 Masonic Lodge, Charleston Scottish Rite Bodies and Beni Kedem Shrine. Everybody that knew Eddie loved him.
He is survived by his loving family, wife of 61 years, Linda Harper Snodgrass; children, Kimberly (Rick) Newcomer, Pam (Scott) Hylbert-Eder, Charles E. Snodgrass Jr. (Cheri Ross), and John Hylbert and Cathy Snodgrass; grandchildren, Justin Hylbert, LaGretta (George) Crowley, Lindsay (Eric) Osborne, Brooke Hylbert, Casey Snodgrass, Conner (Anna) Snodgrass, Corey Snodgrass; great - grandchildren, Elijah, Lailei, Isabella; sister, Patricia Ann Nelson; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Don Sexton.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 6, at Cathedral of Prayer Southern Baptist Church, 2324 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV 25302, with Pastor Kevin Norvell officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to service time, Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com.
Elk Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is honored to serve the Snodgrass Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020