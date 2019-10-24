|
CHARLES TANDY JONES was born in Huntington, to Nancy Munce and Herbert E. Jones, June, 4, 1918.
His youth was spent in Logan, Charleston, Oak Hill and all points in-between with the family business, Amherst Coal Company and Lundale Farm (Est. 1843) in Fayette County. These experiences led to life long fascinations with farming, equipment, people, business logistics, and as many know, statistics.
Charlie attended Fernbank and Thomas Jefferson in Charleston, leaving the state as an adolescent for The Lawrenceville School in N.J. He went on to the Hun School and graduated from Babson College. The northeast impressed upon him a great enjoyment of sports, social outings and the great Atlantic Ocean, whose ships captivated him and would play a role the rest of his life.
As a young man, he learned to navigate teams of mules and horses, cog railways and to fly small aircraft, all of which led to a lifetime of rich adventures and stories that embellished the minds of all who knew him.
He served the U.S. Navy in WWII with the Naval Construction Battalion "Seabees" on Guadalcanal and as Engineering Officer on minesweepers in the western Pacific.
He worked in the Amherst mines at Buffalo Creek in Logan County and grew with the company later to become President of Amherst Industries.
He loved his family and friends and no one enjoyed more a fire surrounded by friends, singing hymns and sharing stories of his family, beloved state of WV and the world. Charlie thrived projects from riverbank reinforcement, dredging, lifts with a crane, towing a vehicle out of a deep, muddy ditch, he was always ready at the helm with the tools needed. Everything, everywhere, was kept well greased and maintained. Two key proverbs of his were, "Always have younger friends, that way you have some" and "Tell the truth, be courteous and show respect to all, regardless." A handshake deal with Charlie was as good as anything written ,
he lived his word.
Amherst Madison was a lifetime passion to Charlie. He worked to his last day out of devotion and loyalty for all aspects of the company, employees, projects and business relationships. It is impossible to summarize and describe a lifetime of this man in words, those who knew him understand. During his long career, he worked for Star Coal and Coke, Amherst Coal Company (Est. 1893), Madison Coal & Supply (Est. 1915), Amherst Industries, (Est. 1929) Port Amherst Limited (Est. 1983) and Red Star Towing (Est. 1981).
Completely engaged with his cattle, flocks of sheep and improvements, he was always looking into future projects and success for his beloved Lundale Farm. He and his brother, Herbert, were WV pioneers placing a conservation easement on the farm stating the importance of preserving the farm and history in perpetuity, continuing a generational commitment to conservation and protection of natural resources.
His involvement included, yet was not limited to, Past Chairman, WV Mining and Reclamation Association, Chairman Emeritus of the Inland Waterways Users Board, Former Director of CAMC Foundation, Trustee Emeritus of the WV Chapter of the Nature Conservancy, Director Emeritus of the Mariners Museum, Trustee Emeritus University of Charleston, Director Emeritus One Valley Bankcorp (BB&T), Director Waterways Council, Inc., and Yeager Airport Board. He received a lifetime of awards and accomplishments too numerous to list.
Charlie was married to Anna Marie Nelson in 1948 and they had four children, Laura, Tandy, Jennifer (Tootie) and Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ellen Bell Jones; son, O. Nelson Jones; brother, Herbert E. Jones; and sister, Adeline J. Voorhees.
Survivors are sister, Nancy Jones Guest (Joe); children, Laura N. Jones Pray (David), Tandy Jones (Alison), Jennifer H. Jones; grandchildren, Joshua P. Pray (Judy), Rece W. Lynn Nester (William), Everett J. O'Flaherty, Anna Elaine. Jones, Marie Victoria Jones; great-grandchildren, Zoe Marie Pray, Ellie Marie Pray, Adelyn May Nester, Virginia Jones Nester.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Port Amherst, Charleston, Thursday, October 24, 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Funeral service will be at St. Mathews Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston, Friday, October 25, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the following: Point Pleasant River Museum, P.O. Box 412, Point Pleasant, WV 25550 or The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, P.O. Box 3041, Charleston, WV 25331, must be earmarked for the Charles T. and Mary Ellen Jones Fund.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneral home.com.
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 24, 2019