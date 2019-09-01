Home

Charles Terry "Butch" Slappe Obituary

CHARLES TERRY "BUTCH" SLAPPE, 70, of Cookeville, Tenn., formerly of Charleston, W.Va., went home to the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, Tenn.
Butch was a Christian and a graduate of the Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colo.
He served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Norman and Nina Catherine Bowen Slappe.
The committal service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, at Graceland Memorial Park Maulsoeum, 100 Graceland Circle, Charleston, W.Va.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va.has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019
