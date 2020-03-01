|
CHARLES V. REILLY, 68, of Charleston, passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2020.
He was born on December 7, 1951, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Thomas J. Reilly Sr. and Mary M. Reilly.
Charles was predeceased by his sister, Sarah A. Reilly of Richmond, Va.
He is survived by his loving siblings, Thomas J. Reilly Jr. of Peabody, Mass., Brian M. Reilly of Waltham, Mass., and Mary E. Reilly and her husband, Harry Bartnick, of Beverly, Mass. Charles also leaves behind his nephew, Nathan C. Reilly of Medford, Mass., and many cousins and their children.
Charles retired several years ago from the Charleston Gazette, where he served in several editorial roles for over 30 years. He loved the newspaper business, aspiring to continue his father and uncle's legacy who both worked for many years at the Ledger-Star in Norfolk.
Charles was an avid reader and student of politics, history and art. He loved sports and enjoyed the outdoors and being on the water. He particularly loved birds and maintained a list of those that he had seen in his travels around America, Ireland and South America. Charles was also proud of the fact that he made the Little League All-Star team when he was a kid.
Charles was a life-long learner and would usually have several books on diverse subjects going at any time. He graduated from Old Dominion University in 1975 with a degree in history, with a concentration in politics and South American history. While working in Charleston, Charles earned a second degree in economics.
After he retired, he enjoyed visiting his family in Massachusetts, touring various sites in New England, where he enjoyed museums, the rocky coastline of Maine, historical sites and spending time with his family.
Charles leaves behind many good friends, at the newspapers in Lynchburg, Va., Charleston and Norfolk. He will be missed sorely by all who enjoyed his gentle wit and insight.
A remembrance of Charles' life will be announced at a later date.
Donations in his honor can be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the National Audubon Society or a .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020