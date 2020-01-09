|
|
CHARLES WAYNE YOUNG SR., 70, of Charleston, passed away January 5, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division.
He was the retired owner of Roy Young & Sons Paving and member of Masonic Lodge.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Roy H. and Wanda L. Pfost Young, and his loving wife, Claudia Young.
Survivors include his son, Charles W. Young Jr. and wife Amanda of Hurricane, Kelly Dowdy and husband Brian of Dunbar; sister, Debbie Hudson of Alum Creek; grandchildren, Dalton Young, Dylan Young, Dayton Young, Kailey Young, Ashton Dowdy, Adam Dowdy, Alex Dowdy, Aliyah Baire; and one great - grandchild.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Benny Randolph officiating. Burial with Military Honors conducted by St. Albans American Legion will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Young Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 9, 2020