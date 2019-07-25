|
CHARLES WILLIAM "BILL" HOLLIDAY, age 76, of Alderson, W.Va., passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va., from injuries sustained following an accidental fall. Funeral services will be Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church in Alderson, W.Va. Friends may call Thursday, July 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church in Alderson, W.Va., and one hour prior to services at the Church on Friday.
Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019