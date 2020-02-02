|
|
CHARLES WILLIAM SHAFER, JR., of Nitro, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.
He was born in Buffalo, WV, on February 16, 1941, the youngest child of Charles W. Shafer Sr. and Lola Mae Glassburn Shafer. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and Brady; sister Margaret; and first wife, Patricia Shafer.
He graduated from Poca High School in 1957 and studied at West Virginia State College, West Virginia University, Andover Newton Theological Seminary, and WV College of Graduate Studies. He was employed at Union Boiler Company at Nitro for over 30 years as a computer programmer and taught computer classes at West Virginia State Community & Technical College for several years. He was a Presbyterian lay preacher, serving many churches around the state. He was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans. He was a skilled mechanic and carpenter, always trying to measure seven times and cut once. He genuinely loved his cats as well as expounding on any subject with any audience.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Alice McClanahan Woodall Shafer; his daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, with the Rev Doug Jenkins presiding. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 5:30 p.m. Entombment will be in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the memorial fund at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Shafer family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020