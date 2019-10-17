Home

Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Shultz Cemetery
Hudson Valley Road
Smith Creek, South Charleston, WV
View Map
Resources
Charlette Ann (Williams) Hall


1943 - 2019
Charlette Ann (Williams) Hall Obituary

CHARLETTE ANN (WILLIAMS) HALL, 76, of Charleston, passed from this life Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
She was born April 3, 1943, in South Charleston, to the late Lester and Kathleen Shelton Williams.
Charlette was married to the late Ivan Hall of Canton, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Jack, Craig, Reid. and Ward Williams.
She is survived by two sisters and two brothers, Renee Williams Knuckles of Prosperity, S.C., Tonda Williams Strickland of Elkview, Rev. Joe Williams and wife Sandra of Cleveland, Ohio, and Rev. Dana Williams and wife Esther of Wedowee, Ala. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Charlette was a beloved big sister to all her family. At a young age, she became a mother figure and helped raise her younger siblings. To her, we will be forever grateful. Always loving and kind, she will be greatly missed.
The Charlette Williams Hall Family will be receiving friends, Friday, October 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, and the funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Charlette's brothers, Rev. Dana Williams and Rev. Joe Williams, will be the officiating ministers. Burial will be immediately following the services at the Shultz Cemetery, on Hudson Valley Road, Smith Creek, South Charleston.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019
