CHARLIE McTHENY, age 77, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Linda Canterbury, Mary Metheney; and brother Gale McTheny.
Survivors include his wife Carolyn McTheny; daughters Ruth (Craig) Hamrick of Gassaway, WV, Carol (Bill) Crutcher of Cedar Hill, TN, Sheree (Joe) Kell of Goodlettsville, TN, and Lydia McTheny of Goodlettsville, TN; sisters Sylvia Duffield of Elyra, OH, Betty Rucker of Elkview, WV, Sharon Godfrey of Lashmeet, WV; brothers Ransom McTheny of Big Otter, WV, and Dennis McTheny of West Virginia; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation will take place at Anderson and Garrett Funeral Home on Monday, July 29th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again at Crossroads Baptist Church in Greenbrier, Tennessee, on Tuesday, July 30th from 10 a.m. until the hour of Service at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Nelson officiating.
Interment follows at Spring Hill Cemetery, Robertson County.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 27 to July 29, 2019