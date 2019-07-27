Home

Anderson & Garrett Funeral Home - Joelton
3501 Old Clarksville Pike
Joelton, TN 37080
(615) 876-2968
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson & Garrett Funeral Home - Joelton
3501 Old Clarksville Pike
Joelton, TN 37080
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crossroads Baptist Church
Greenbrier, TN
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Baptist Church
Greenbrier, TN
Charlie McTheny

Charlie McTheny Obituary
CHARLIE McTHENY, age 77, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Linda Canterbury, Mary Metheney; and brother Gale McTheny.
Survivors include his wife Carolyn McTheny; daughters Ruth (Craig) Hamrick of Gassaway, WV, Carol (Bill) Crutcher of Cedar Hill, TN, Sheree (Joe) Kell of Goodlettsville, TN, and Lydia McTheny of Goodlettsville, TN; sisters Sylvia Duffield of Elyra, OH, Betty Rucker of Elkview, WV, Sharon Godfrey of Lashmeet, WV; brothers Ransom McTheny of Big Otter, WV, and Dennis McTheny of West Virginia; 9 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation will take place at Anderson and Garrett Funeral Home on Monday, July 29th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again at Crossroads Baptist Church in Greenbrier, Tennessee, on Tuesday, July 30th from 10 a.m. until the hour of Service at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Nelson officiating.
Interment follows at Spring Hill Cemetery, Robertson County.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 27 to July 29, 2019
