CHARLIE RAYMOND RATLIFF entered into rest on January 6, 2020, at home, with his loving wife Jean of 23 years by his side.
Ray was 80 years old. He was a member of Trinity Missionary Baptist church for 22 years; a member of the Masonic Lodge number 130 Strange Creek for 59 years; a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 24; a member of the American Legion 0061.
Ray retired from LTV Steel, Cleveland, Ohio, with 37 years.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Leaty (Hamrick) Ratliff; and brother, Thomas "Arlie" Ratliff.
Ray is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Charlie Raymond Ratliff II; daughter, Gina (John) Hecker; brother, David (Joyce) Ratliff; sisters, Frankie Drake, Reba (Arthur) McCracken, Nancy (Dewey) Keener; and two grandchildren, Jacob and Joshua.
Funeral service for Ray will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay, W.Va., with Pastor Clifford Samples and Minister Dennis Legg officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to service from 12 to 1 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson-Smith is honored to serve the Ratliff family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 10, 2020