

Mrs. CHARLOTTE ANN (BAILEY) HAYES, 70, of Clover, S.C., passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, S.C.

Funeral service for Mrs. Hayes was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Celebration Place Church of The Nazarene, 106 Flushing Drive, York, S.C., Reverend Randy Garner officiated, assisted by Reverend Brian Howard and Reverend Ray Jones. The family received friends following the service at the church. Burial was private in Gastonia, N.C.

Born in Charleston, W.Va., on February, 17, 1949, Mrs. Hayes was the daughter of Julia Ann Kelly Bailey of Charleston, W.Va., and the late Monroe Silas Bailey. She was a loving pastors' wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A member of Chester Church of The Nazarene. Spending quality time with her family and church family was her life's passion.

Mrs. Hayes is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gary Edward Hayes; her daughter, Kim Ramsey and her husband, Matt of Rock Hill, S.C.; her sons, Gary D. Hayes and his wife, Michelle of York, S.C., and Eric Hayes and his fiance, Jena Arment of Mooresville, N.C.; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; her brothers, Dwayne Bailey and his wife, Joyce of Sissonville, W.Va., Keith Bailey of Charleston, W.Va.; her sisters, Joan Newland and fiance, Bill Dunaway of Charleston, W.Va., and Cathy Cordell and her husband, Roger of Cross Lanes, W.Va.; and multiple nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Wayne T. Patrick Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

Condolences may be made online at www.greene funeralhome.net. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 13 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary