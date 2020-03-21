|
CHARLOTTE ANN McCLURE, 63, of Hurricane, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020, after long illness.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Ashland, Ky.
She is survived by her husband, James R. McClure Sr.; daughter, Teresa and Eric Moore of Scott Depot; son, James R. McClure Jr. of Hurricane; five grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; and special friend, Roger Kaylor of Huntington.
Graveside service will be 12 noon on Monday, March 23, at Mt. Olive Cemetery. A visitation and gathering will be one hour prior to the service at Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the McClure family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 21, 2020