|
|
CHARLOTTE ANNE SMITH, 91, of Eleanor, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at her son's home following a short illness.
She was a longtime employee of Union Oil & Gas in Winfield.
Born July 8, 1928, in Red House, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Hattie Fewell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dorsel Smith; daughter, Patty Thornton; granddaughter, Alexandra Smith; grandson, Steve Thornton; brothers, Tom Fewell and Mervin Smith; sisters, Pauline Howell and Emma Gatens.
Survivors include her son, Roy (Victoria) Smith of Milton; daughter, Pricilla (David) Clevenger of Hurricane; grandson, Parker Smith; and great-granddaughter, Violet. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Barbara Howell, Pricilla Clevenger and the nurses and staff at Hospice of Huntington for their care and compassion.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Huntington, Inc., P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.
Online condolences may be sent to the and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome .com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 20, 2019