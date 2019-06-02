Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Racine Fire Dept. hall
Racine, WV
CHARLOTTE EUGENIA THOMAS, 77, passed away May 10, 2019, suddenly after a short illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held for her on Sunday, June, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Racine Fire Dept. hall in Racine.
She retired from Cannelton Industries after 23 years or service. Charlotte loved spending time with her family and friends, and always went out of her way to care for others.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 59-plus years, Forrest Thomas; son, Jeffrey (Susan) Thomas; daughter, Vickie Thomas and family; brother, Richard (Diana) McCormick; grandchildren, Kristan and Bobby; sisters-in-law, Wilda Purdue and Polly McCormick; many cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Rosalie McCormick, and brother, Kenneth McCormick.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 2 to June 4, 2019
