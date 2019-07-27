|
|
CHARLOTTE LOUISE HOLESTINE, 83, of Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, at Curry Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. til 8 p.m., Monday, July 29th. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 27 to July 29, 2019