Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Holestine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Louise Holestine


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Louise Holestine Obituary
CHARLOTTE LOUISE HOLESTINE, 83, of Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, at Curry Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. til 8 p.m., Monday, July 29th. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 27 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now