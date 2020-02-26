Home

Elk Funeral Home Inc
2001 Pennsylvania Ave
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-3311
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM
United Disciples of Christ Church
South Charleston, WV
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
United Disciples of Christ Church
South Charleston, WV
Charlotte Mae O'Dell

Charlotte Mae O'Dell Obituary

CHARLOTTE MAE O'DELL, 89, of Charleston, passed away, February 22, 2020.
Charlotte was born December 19, 1930, in Charleston, to the late Seth Ernest and Cora Mae Amos Hapney. She was also preceded by husband, Gregory Lee O'Dell; daughters, Joyce and Katherine "Kathy"; grandchildren, Terri Williams and Amy Toler.
She attended Charleston High School and married her husband, Gregory Lee O'Dell, on January 23, 1948, and had four children, Joyce Lee Shingleton, Katherine Ann Toler, Gregory Romie "Butch" O'Dell, Tammy Joan (Allen) Clark. Charlotte worked as a cook at Sacred Heart Grade School for 32 years. She then devoted her time babysitting two additions to the family, Tyler and Andy, for eight years.
Those left to mourn her passing, son, Gregory "Butch," and daughter, Tammy (Allen) Clark, along with eight grandchildren, 10 great - grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Charlotte's life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at the United Disciples of Christ Church, 100 United Disciples Drive, South Charleston, WV 25309, with Pastor Steven Smith officiating. Private burial will be held in Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston. Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time at the church.
The family would like to Thank the Hospice Staff for their help. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com.
Elk Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is honored to serve the O'Dell Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 26, 2020
