CHARLOTTE RUTH GRAY, known as Nicki by her family and friends, went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
She was lifelong resident of Van, W.Va., and a member of the Freedie Freewill Baptist Church.
Charlotte was retired from the Boone County Schools with over 40 years of service. During those years, she was a Secretary at Van High School, a Title 1 Math Aide at both Van and Wharton Elementary Schools and worked in the Office of Exceptional Children. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with family. Her greatest enjoyment was being "Granny" to her grandson, Evan.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert; daughter, Emily and her husband Ray Proctor; her favorite and only grandchild, Evan Proctor; sister, Betty Ann Lundy of Palm Harbor, Fla.; many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charlotte was born in Van, to Louis Broyles Sitton and Bess Victoria (Lambdin) Sitton on October 24, 1938. She was the youngest of eight children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Lucille Kerby and Nadine Sitton; four brothers, Rev. Horace Sitton, Lewis (Charlie) Sitton Jr., Rev. Paul Sitton, and Eugene Sitton.
The family would like to thank all those who provided care during her illness. Special thanks to Kasey Wooten, RN, and Kimberly Meadows, RN, who were there in her final days and became part of the family during this difficult time.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.,with Steve Burns and Tom Price officiating. Burial will follow in Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019