Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Boone Memorial Park
Madison, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Ruth Gray


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Ruth Gray Obituary

CHARLOTTE RUTH GRAY, known as Nicki by her family and friends, went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
She was lifelong resident of Van, W.Va., and a member of the Freedie Freewill Baptist Church.
Charlotte was retired from the Boone County Schools with over 40 years of service. During those years, she was a Secretary at Van High School, a Title 1 Math Aide at both Van and Wharton Elementary Schools and worked in the Office of Exceptional Children. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with family. Her greatest enjoyment was being "Granny" to her grandson, Evan.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert; daughter, Emily and her husband Ray Proctor; her favorite and only grandchild, Evan Proctor; sister, Betty Ann Lundy of Palm Harbor, Fla.; many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charlotte was born in Van, to Louis Broyles Sitton and Bess Victoria (Lambdin) Sitton on October 24, 1938. She was the youngest of eight children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Lucille Kerby and Nadine Sitton; four brothers, Rev. Horace Sitton, Lewis (Charlie) Sitton Jr., Rev. Paul Sitton, and Eugene Sitton.
The family would like to thank all those who provided care during her illness. Special thanks to Kasey Wooten, RN, and Kimberly Meadows, RN, who were there in her final days and became part of the family during this difficult time.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.,with Steve Burns and Tom Price officiating. Burial will follow in Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -