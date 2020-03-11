|
CHARLOTTE KAY STILTNER, 71, of Elkview, West Virginia, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at her daughter's home after a short illness.
She was born in Charleston, WV on June 26, 1949, daughter of the late Russell and Hellen Jones. She is survived by her spouse of 26 years, Elliot Guy Stiltner, and daughters, Tonya Brewer and Jeff of China Grove, NC, and Priscilla Skeens and Paul of Gold Hill, NC and stepson Elliot Stiltner, Jr. of Knoxville, TN. She is also survived by her siblings, Anna Hayes of Charleston, WV, Betty Hively and Jerry of St. Albans, WV, Russell Jones, Jr. and Shauna of Holly Ridge, NC, Jane Wimer and Bucky of Elkview, WV, Jean Johnston of Charleston, WV, JoAnn Thomas and Jimmie of Richmond, VA, Paul Kinder and Linda of Savannah, GA, Charles Wiseman of Pinch, WV, James Ratliff of Sod, WV, and grandchildren Colton Brewer, Chelsea Skeens, Megan Skeens, Brandon Stiltner, Jason Stiltner and Matthew Stiltner and a host of nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #519 in Charleston, WV.
She found comfort and joy in the act of giving and serving. Her heart was full of love, her ears ready to listen and a hand always ready to help. As she lets go of our loving hands, she enters heaven's gates and is greeted by those who preceded her in death: son, Frank Kinder III, daughter, Sandra Kay Kinder, parents Russell and Hellen Jones, two sisters, Donna Jean Ratliff and Connie Elaine Wiseman.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Stanley Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Please join the family at LaQuinta Inn & Suites at Elkview Crossings Mall at 101 Crossings Mall Rd., Elkview, WV for light refreshments and hors d'oeuvres immediately following the burial.
Online Condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Rd., Elkview, WV 25071
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020