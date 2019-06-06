

CHARLOTTE FAYE TAYLOR, 74, of Red House, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019.

She was born on March 7, 1945, in Charleston, to the late Margie Hackney.

Charlotte was a loving mother, who cherished her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved reading her bible and loved God with all of her heart. She enjoyed flowers and she loved her dog, Max.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Taylor; and her two brothers.

She is survived by her children, Valorie Smith, of Buffalo, John Taylor, of Buffalo, Melinda Boggess, of Leon, George Taylor Jr., (Theresa) of Carolina Beach, N.C., and Nicholas Taylor (Amber) of Red House; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers; and one sister.

The family would like to thank Hospice for all their loving care.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, in Dunbar. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 6 to June 8, 2019