CHARLOTTE (WILLIAMS) WARNER, of Sharon, formerly of Nitro, passed away August 31, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born November 28, 1937, to the late Tidevil and Minnie Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Buddy" Warner, and five brothers, Jack, Robert, Kenneth, Ronald, and Glenn.
She is survived by niece Misty Williams Green (Chris), with whom she made her home. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law.
Charlotte was a graduate of East Bank High School. She retired from the State of West Virginia and was a long-time member of West Virginia Home Mission in Nitro.
Funeral services will be held at Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, at Pryor Funeral Home, with Pastor Joey Scarberry officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 4, 2019