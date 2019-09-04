Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pryor Funeral Home - East Bank
184 Walnut Street
East Bank, WV 25067
(304)595-2611
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Pryor Funeral Home - East Bank
184 Walnut Street
East Bank, WV 25067
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Pryor Funeral Home - East Bank
184 Walnut Street
East Bank, WV 25067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Warner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Williams Warner


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Williams Warner Obituary

CHARLOTTE (WILLIAMS) WARNER, of Sharon, formerly of Nitro, passed away August 31, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born November 28, 1937, to the late Tidevil and Minnie Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Buddy" Warner, and five brothers, Jack, Robert, Kenneth, Ronald, and Glenn.
She is survived by niece Misty Williams Green (Chris), with whom she made her home. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law.
Charlotte was a graduate of East Bank High School. She retired from the State of West Virginia and was a long-time member of West Virginia Home Mission in Nitro.
Funeral services will be held at Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, at Pryor Funeral Home, with Pastor Joey Scarberry officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now